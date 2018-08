A small plane hit two homes before crashing into a retention pond in a Daytona Beach, Florida, neighborhood.Police say no one was inside the homes, but one of the homes has a large hole in the roof."It went buzzzzz, boom! But I knew it was a small plane coming. I can hear it. I knew exactly what was going on," one man said.Officials say the plane went down during a heavy thunderstorm. The NTSB plans to investigate the crash.