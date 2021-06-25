Pilot and passenger walk away safely after small plane crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - @TxDPSSoutheast Troopers responded to a plane crash on Porter Rd/Youpon near Williams Airport. The pilot and passenger were treated for minor injuries. FAA is the lead investigating agency. Scene secured by DPS. pic.twitter.com/w61DH94FU5 — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) June 25, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pilot and passenger miraculously survived a small plane crash Friday morning in Montgomery County near Williams Airport, according to Texas DPS.It happened on Porter Road and Youpon around 11 a.m.The pilot and passenger managed to exit the plane and were treated for minor injuries, DPS troopers said. They are expected to be OK.A witness described it as "unbelievable.""They were very wobbly," said the man who called 911 for help.The Federal Aviation Administration is taking the lead in the investigation, according to DPS.