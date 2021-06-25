plane crash

Pilot and passenger walk away safely after small plane crash in Montgomery County

EMBED <>More Videos

Pilot and passenger walk away safely after small plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pilot and passenger miraculously survived a small plane crash Friday morning in Montgomery County near Williams Airport, according to Texas DPS.

It happened on Porter Road and Youpon around 11 a.m.

The pilot and passenger managed to exit the plane and were treated for minor injuries, DPS troopers said. They are expected to be OK.

A witness described it as "unbelievable."

"They were very wobbly," said the man who called 911 for help.

The Federal Aviation Administration is taking the lead in the investigation, according to DPS.



SEE RELATED STORY: Pilot injured in small plane crash in Waller County

RELATED: Plane slams into tree near Pearland airstrip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyfaaaccidentplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
NTSB looking into maintenance history of jet in Waller County crash
Federal investigators at site of MD-87 plane crash in Waller Co.
Boston-bound jet crashes on takeoff west of Houston with 21 on board
Aviation weighs in on what might have gone wrong in plane crash
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News