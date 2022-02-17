plane crash

Pilot OK after possible small plane crash at Hooks Airport in Spring, sheriff says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A small plane appears to have crashed at Hooks Airport in Spring, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies said they received a call at about 2:04 p.m. about a small aircraft that was found down in the 20800 block of Stuebner Airline.

The plane had heavy damage, according to Gonzalez.

It was unclear if there were any other occupants onboard, but according to Texas DPS, the pilot was taken to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center in stable condition. Authorities said he was awake and alert.



Officials with Texas DPS were on the way to the scene to investigate the crash.



This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.
