Pilot survives small plane crash in Brazoria County, according to DPS

The single engine fixed-wing plane went down Monday afternoon along FM 2004. Authorities couldn't immediately provide a more pinpointed location of the crash.
DPS says the pilot walked away from the incident. We're waiting for additional information on the crash. There's no word at this time of anyone else being on board.
The aircraft involved was reportedly a Maule MX 7180. The incident remains under investigation.
