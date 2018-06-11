Small explosions, seismic activity continues from Hawaii's Kilauea

EMBED </>More Videos

Lava flows and hazardous volcanic particles continue to be emitted by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. (Paradise helicopters)

As lava continues to flow on Hawaii's Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey detected two small explosions and seismic activity from the Kilauea volcano.

The USGS said two explosions, one at 12:46 AM HST and another 4:43 AM HST, occurred on June 11. The preliminary magnitude of the second event was 5.4.

Residents were warned about minor ash fall as a result of the explosions, but the USGS called the explosions "typical of past events."

To date, lava from Kilauea's eruption has destroyed more than 600 homes and covered more than 5,000 acres. Some areas have been covered up to 20 feet deep.

USGS scientists have been unable to determine when the eruptions will end.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanoweatheru.s. & worldUSGS
Related
Lava from Kilauea could fill 45,400 Olympic-sized pools
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News