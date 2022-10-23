Motorcyclist causes multi-vehicle crash after driving wrong way on FM 529, Harris Co. deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a five-vehicle crash they say was caused by a slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, driving the wrong way in northwest Harris County Saturday night.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said at about 8:30 p.m., it was reported that a man driving a slingshot was going the wrong way on FM 529 near N. Eldridge Parkway.

The man was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when he then crashed into four other vehicles, according to deputies.

HCSO said the man was transported via Life Flight in critical condition.

The other parties involved in the crash remained at the scene and did not report any injuries.

Authorities are investigating to see if alcohol played a factor in the crash.