Slim Thug tests negative for coronavirus after diagnosis nearly a month ago

The rapper, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, shared the good news on his Instagram account Wednesday by posting a screenshot of his negative test result. A man of few words in this case, he used only the popular "100" and prayer hands emojis to express how he felt about his clean bill of health.
The news garnered reaction from several big names in music and the recording industry, including record producer Jazze Pha, Big Boi, who formed one half of the duo OutKast, rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri and legendary Houston rapper Scarface, who also tested positive for the virus at the end of March, but at last check has not given an update on his condition.
Slim Thug, 39, said in an interview with ABC13 after his diagnosis that he may have caught the virus while out doing things deemed essential, but before any stay home orders were issued.
"I wasn't outside clubbing or doing something extra. Everything I was doing was essential. I did get a haircut. I must have caught the spray," he said, demonstrating a wipe of his forehead. "Outside of that, I went to get something to eat. I stayed in my truck, I never got out of my truck."
Slim Thug then mentioned that he went into self-isolation, and urged fans if they don't want to contract the virus, they should stay home.
