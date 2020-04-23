Coronavirus

Slim Thug tests negative for coronavirus after diagnosis nearly a month ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly a month after announcing he had COVID-19, it appears Houston rapper Slim Thug is finally virus-free.

The rapper, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, shared the good news on his Instagram account Wednesday by posting a screenshot of his negative test result. A man of few words in this case, he used only the popular "100" and prayer hands emojis to express how he felt about his clean bill of health.

The news garnered reaction from several big names in music and the recording industry, including record producer Jazze Pha, Big Boi, who formed one half of the duo OutKast, rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri and legendary Houston rapper Scarface, who also tested positive for the virus at the end of March, but at last check has not given an update on his condition.

Slim Thug, 39, said in an interview with ABC13 after his diagnosis that he may have caught the virus while out doing things deemed essential, but before any stay home orders were issued.

"I wasn't outside clubbing or doing something extra. Everything I was doing was essential. I did get a haircut. I must have caught the spray," he said, demonstrating a wipe of his forehead. "Outside of that, I went to get something to eat. I stayed in my truck, I never got out of my truck."

Slim Thug then mentioned that he went into self-isolation, and urged fans if they don't want to contract the virus, they should stay home.

Slim Thug donates 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to METRO bus drivers

"I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service," said the rapper.



What Slim Thug said led up to positive coronavirus test
In telling his fans he has coronavirus, Houston rapper Slim Thug explained what happened before testing positive.



