Sleeping family escapes house fire in northeast Houston

Sleeping family escapes house fire in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family of three managed to escape a house fire in northeast Houston, thanks to some vigilant neighbors.

The family says they were sleep inside their home located on Lockwood and Rand Road when someone knocked on their window and said their house was on fire.

One of the victims said she grabbed her husband and uncle and escaped the raging fire. The woman told officials that the fire started under the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials.
