Deputies released photos of three men who robbed the Zales jewelry store at the Houston Premium Outlets off the Northwest Freeway in Cypress.The men used a sledgehammer to break the glass case.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the suspects drove off in a black, four-door Toyota with Texas license plate KPJ3469.The constable's office urged anyone who recognizes the suspects to call 281-376-3472.