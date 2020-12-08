robbery

HPD connects sledgehammer robbery crew to at least 20 crimes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help in identifying four suspects possibly responsible for more than 20 robberies across the city.

HPD's Robbery Division released video from a Nov. 8 incident where four male suspects entered a pawn shop located in the 9300 block of Richmond Avenue.

Video shows three of the suspects exit a white four-door sedan and walk toward the business.

Two of the men walked inside while the third stayed by the door.

One suspect used a sledgehammer to smash a display case while the other suspect filled a sack with the items from inside.

The suspects drove off, according to police.

Police said they have reason to believe the same suspects are responsible for over 20 similar cases in the area.

Police released a description of the suspects.

One suspect is described as a Black male, standing anywhere from 5'10" to 6'0" tall and weighing around 165 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, white shoes and face mask.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, standing anywhere between 5'8" to 5'10" tall and weighing around 150 to 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or blue hoodie, a green bandana, black track pants with white stripes down the legs, gloves and white tennis shoes.

The third suspect is described as a Black male, standing anywhere from 5'10" to 6'0" tall and weighing around 175 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, camouflage print pants, black shoes, gloves and a green bandana over his face.

The fourth suspect's description is unknown, as he was not captured in the surveillance video.

