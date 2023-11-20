Multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire in the area on Sunday night, police said. A witness later flagged officers down after seeing a body.

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds along bayou walkway in W. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead following reports of shots fired in west Houston.

Multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire in the area around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

When Houston police arrived at the scene on Skyline Drive near Unity Drive, a witness flagged officers down and said they saw a body on the walkway for a nearby bayou.

Paramedics arrived and confirmed the adult male had died. HPD said he was shot multiple times.

Investigators are now looking for the gunman and the murder weapon. HPD did not release a description of a possible suspect.