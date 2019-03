DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- New video shows a closer look at a partial dike wall collapse at the ITC facility in Deer Park.From Skyeye, we can see what appears to be foam has escaped the breached wall. The material is spilling into a drainage ditch leading into Tucker Bayou, which ultimately leads to the Houston Ship Channel.How much of the material has been contained, if any, is not known.Crews wearing hazmat suits are at the scene with a pump truck, apparently working to address the situation.