Here's how you can protect your skin from cleaning products

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since the Coronavirus pandemic everyone has their hands on Clorox wipes, Lysol, hand sanitizer and more. This can leave your hands dry or even cracking. ABC13's Chelsey Herndandez spoke with with Clear Dermatologist Dr. Monee' Thomas on how you can protect your skin.

"One thing you want to make sure you're doing is moisturizing after you wash your hands. You want to pat dry and don't forget the finger tips, those are the areas prone to cracking. Another tip that I like to tell patients, look for something not in a tube because you don't want to introduce germs into a tube. If you have a favorite at home product, look for a travel size bottle to refill to take it with so it's accessible," Dr. Monee' Thomas, Dermatologist.

Dr. Thomas also recommends using Nitrile gloves when using harmful products to scrub down your surfaces.

And with it being the first day of Spring, many of you may be taking advantage of the time at home by getting a jump start on your spring cleaning. But some one those cleaning products may be hard to find, so here are a few things you can use around the house.

To get a clean shower: Fill a dish wand with half vinegar and half dawn soap. Scrub the walls before you shower to keep the soap scum from building.

Next, to clean fan blades, use a pillow case. Slowly pull, and the dust will stay inside the case instead of falling all over the floor or bed.

In the kitchen you can clean your burners without even scrubbing. Simply place them in a sealed zip-lock bag and soak in one-fourth cup ammonia over night and wipe clean.

Finally, spend less time cleaning your faucets, sinks and tiles by polishing them with Turtle Wax. This acts as a protective barrier, preventing water and soap build-up.

