Skimmers found at Waller County gas station

WALLER COUNTY (KTRK) --
The Texas Department of Agriculture is warning people in the Waller area to stay alert after two credit card skimmers were found at a gas station.

The Waller Police Department was called to the Shell gas station located at 20727 FM 362 Road in Waller after TDA received a consumer complaint.

A TDA inspector discovered a credit card skimmer attached to two different pumps, one of which was inserted in the internal electronics of the pump.

Police took four more additional skimmer devices after the gas station owner told police he found other devices over a month ago.

The skimmers were taken by Waller Police for evidence.

Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller produced a helpful YouTube video on how to avoid being skimmed. Click here to watch Sib Miller's full video.

Here are some tips from the Texas Department of Agriculture:

If paying at the pump with a credit card, these tips might help you avoid becoming a victim of a gas pump skimmer:

  • Use pump closest to storefront, in line of sight for store personnel.

  • Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters; might be a skimmer.

  • Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel's knowledge.

  • Safest bet is to pay inside with cash.

  • Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.

  • If you think you've been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and they will send an inspector to check it out.
