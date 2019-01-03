EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3401412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump

Harris County Constable Precinct 5 is asking for the public's help to find the four skimmer suspects accused of stealing more than $3,000 from a senior citizen in Katy.Deputies say the suspects used a credit card skimmer to steal the victim's debit card information.On Nov. 10, they used the data to run up several thousand dollars in charges and money orders at two Katy-area grocery stores.Precinct 5 released photos of the suspects, who were caught on surveillance cameras using the fraudulent debit cards.Deputies describe the suspects as four light-skinned Hispanic males in their mid-20s - mid-30s.Several of them are wearing designer athletic clothing.If you recognize these men or have information about the crime, you're asked to call Investigator K. Fesperman at 281-463-6666.