Skimmer suspects wanted for stealing more than $3,000 from senior citizen in Katy

Authorities say the men used the stolen debit card information to run up thousands of dallars in charges.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Constable Precinct 5 is asking for the public's help to find the four skimmer suspects accused of stealing more than $3,000 from a senior citizen in Katy.

Deputies say the suspects used a credit card skimmer to steal the victim's debit card information.

On Nov. 10, they used the data to run up several thousand dollars in charges and money orders at two Katy-area grocery stores.

Precinct 5 released photos of the suspects, who were caught on surveillance cameras using the fraudulent debit cards.

Deputies describe the suspects as four light-skinned Hispanic males in their mid-20s - mid-30s.

Several of them are wearing designer athletic clothing.

If you recognize these men or have information about the crime, you're asked to call Investigator K. Fesperman at 281-463-6666.

You can also submit a tip through the precinct's online page.

