Armed suspects in ski masks carjack woman in NW Harris County

Authorities say the woman was allegedly held at gun and knifepoint by two suspects wearing ski masks.

Authorities are searching for two suspects who carjacked a victim at knife and gun-point in northwest Harris County.

According to a tweet from Precinct 1, the carjacking took place around 8 p.m. Thursday at the 5800 block of West Gulf Bank as the woman arrived home.

Authorities say the woman was allegedly held at gun and knifepoint by two suspects wearing ski masks.



Authorities originally misidentified the victim as a man, but later issued a correction.



The woman's stolen vehicle is described as a 2008 Kia Sedona.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Precinct 1 Constable's office at 713-755-7628.
