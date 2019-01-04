Carjacking suspects wanted: 1/3/19 8pm. 5800 West Gulf Bank. Two men wearing ski masks approached victim as he came home. Held him at gun and knife point. Stole victim’s 2008 Kia Sedona. If you know anything about this please contact @Pct1Constable at (713) 755-7628. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/0ZAkBJzuFS — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) January 4, 2019

*correction: victim is female — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) January 4, 2019

Authorities are searching for two suspects who carjacked a victim at knife and gun-point in northwest Harris County.According to a tweet from Precinct 1, the carjacking took place around 8 p.m. Thursday at the 5800 block of West Gulf Bank as the woman arrived home.Authorities say the woman was allegedly held at gun and knifepoint by two suspects wearing ski masks.Authorities originally misidentified the victim as a man, but later issued a correction.The woman's stolen vehicle is described as a 2008 Kia Sedona.Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Precinct 1 Constable's office at 713-755-7628.