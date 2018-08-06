EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3693510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two teens abducted, one sexually assaulted in the Heights area

A new sketch released by Crime Stoppers shows a suspect wanted in a violent sexual attack involving two juveniles.Police say the attack started around 2 a.m. on June 30 at Northline Park. Two teens were sitting in a car eating when a man allegedly came up to them with a gun.He forced them into the backseat of their car and drove them to the 1900 block of White Oak, police say.The man forced the pair out of the car and into the brush at gunpoint, where the juveniles say he forced them to have sex with each other in front of the suspect.Afterwards, the man forced himself on the 16-year-old girl, police say.Fearing for their lives, the teens fought back and were able to get the weapon away from the suspect.The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.Crime Stoppers says the suspect is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and blonde hair, standing between 5'6" and 5'10", and weighing around 160 to 180 pounds. The suspect is believed to be in his mid 20s.If you know who this man is, you could be eligible for a $5,000 reward. You canor by calling 713-222-TIPS.