Sketch released of suspect in Houston taco truck sex assaults

Houston police need help identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting taco truck employees in two different incidents.According to investigators, the incidents happened on the city's east and southeast side.We told you earlier this month about three women who told police they were attacked while working at an all-night food truck on Griggs Road.Shortly before 6 a.m. on July 7, investigators said the man held the women at gunpoint and demanded cash.Police say the suspect then sexually assaulted all three of the women inside the truck before fleeing the scene.The three victims were taken to the hospital.The owner of the truck told ABC13 that she is no longer going to be open overnight and plans on adding security cameras inside and outside the truck. The owner said the women are recovering from the attack and she is paying their medical bills.HPD says the suspect is an Hispanic male, between 35 and40 years old, 5'8" to 5'10", with medium dark wavy hair, a beard and mustache.If you know anything that may help this case call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or the Special Victims Division at (713) 308-1140.You may also submit an anonymous tip online at