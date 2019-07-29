Sketch released of possible suspect wanted in 2-year-old's murder in Spring

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5377049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 2-year-old boy was killed and his father was wounded when two suspects opened fire at their garage

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A sketch has been released of a man wanted in the murder of a 2-year-old boy in Spring.Ivory West, Jr. was killed on July 2 when he, his father and his father's friend were shot inside the family's garage.It happened at the Trailing Vine Place apartments on Trailing Vine Road off Aldine Westfield Road.According to authorities, the 38-year-old father and his friend were standing by the garage bay door, close to the parking lot. Investigators believe the shooter shot them first, then went into the garage and shot Ivory.Deputies say the father was shot nearly 10 times. He was flown to Memorial Hermann, where he was in critical condtion. The friend was shot once in the foot. Ivory was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials say the suspect and another person intended to rob them.The suspect is described as a slim-built black man in his 20s to early 30s. He is about 5'6."Ivory's mother was upstairs with her 2-month-old. She told deputies she heard fireworks followed by gunfire. Authorities later spoke with other neighbors who reported hearing the same thing.When Ivory's mother heard the shots, investigators say she ran to the garage and the suspects were still there. They say one of the men held a gun to her head and demanded money. The mother said she didn't have any and the suspects ran off.They were seen running east on Aldine Westfield Road.Anyone with information on the possible capital murder suspect is urged to call 713-274-9226 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS.Crime Stoppers is offering a potential $5,000 reward for information leading to charges or an arrest. Tipsters may remain anonymous.