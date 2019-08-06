Sketch released in murder of up-and-coming Houston rapper EMG Santana

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have released a sketch of a man wanted in the killing of an up-and-coming Houston rapper at a northwest side apartment complex.

Marlon Gomez, better known by fans as EMG Santana, was gunned down at the Mangum Oaks apartment complex at 4702 Mangum on July 30.

Investigators said there was some sort of argument before gunfire erupted at the apartments.



Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots before two unknown men fled the scene in a red hatch-back style vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus X SUV.

Investigators describe one of those suspects as a black male in his 20s or 30s, 5'10" to 6' tall with a slim to medium build.

The rapper died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Santana had only recently cut a track with Slim Thug, who posted condolences on Instagram.

Anyone with information is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

