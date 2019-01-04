Sketch artist describes how she brought description of Jazmine Barnes killer to life

EMBED </>More Videos

Sketch artist brings description of Jazmine's killer to life

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are hoping a sketch of the suspect in Jazmine Barnes' killing will bring them closer to an arrest.

The suspect is described as a thinly built white man, possibly in his 30s or 40s, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and looked "sick."

The sketch artist, Lois Gibson, met with Barnes' teen sisters Thursday to give a description of the suspect.

"If we can catch the guy, it's going to help every single thing," Gibson said.

Also, new clearer footage of the suspect's truck was released. The video shows a better picture of the red four-door pickup truck.

EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez released new, clearer video Thursday showing the suspect's truck in Jazmine Barnes' murder.



Jazmine's mother, LaPorsha Washington, spoke with ABC13 Thursday about her daughter's killer.

"Do the right thing. I know you're hurting just as much as we are hurting because I have strangers, outsiders from all around the world crying every time they see the story. I know you're hurting, so just do the right thing so you can be at peace, too," Washington said.

A Justice for Jazmine rally is planned for Saturday at noon in the parking lot of the Walmart on the East Beltway.

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, a viewing is planned for Jazmine at 10 a.m., followed by a public funeral at noon.

SEE MORE:

Sheriff releases sketch of suspect in killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

Celebrities and activists demand justice for 7-year-old murdered in E. Harris Co.

Houston mom says man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old daughter

Search for clues after 7-year-old shot
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sketchchild killedmurderHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: police
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak
Sheriff releases sketch of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer
James Harden rallies Rockets in OT for win over Warriors
UH welcomes new football coach despite questions over hiring
$100,000 reward offered for Jazmine Barnes' killer
Jazmine Barnes: What we know about 7-year-old murdered
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, injures several
Show More
Gov. Abbott calls for state takeover of Houston schools
Your tax refund is in doubt if government shutdown persists
Digital Deal of the Day
Disney posts second best year ever at the movies
Meet the man behind Scooby Doo-inspired vehicle
More News