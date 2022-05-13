Remodeling crew uncovers skeletal remains under NE Houston home's floorboards, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Contractors remodeling a northeast Houston home on Thursday uncovered a grim discovery beneath the floorboards: a set of skeletal remains.Police confirmed an investigation got underway after they were called out to the 5700 block of Rietta Street, which is in a neighborhood just off Tidwell Road in northeast Houston, at about 12:50 p.m.According to homicide division detectives, patrol officers met with a remodeling crew who made the discovery. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences responded and retrieved the remains.As of Friday, the remains' identity, gender, and cause of death were still pending verification.Police did not disclose how long the remains were there before the crew came upon them.