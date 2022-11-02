Workers find skeletal remains in the woods in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in the woods in southeast Houston, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Houston Police Department homicide detectives responded to the 6600 block of Calhoun Street on Wednesday.

Investigators said workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m.

It is unclear exactly how long the remains were in the woods.

An examination from the medical examiner will determine more information.

Houston police did not provide further information as this is an on-going investigation.

This is a developing story. Any updates to this case will be provided in this article.