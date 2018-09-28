Skateboarder killed in hit and run along the North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police said a man skateboarding on the sidewalk along the North Freeway was hit and killed by a driver who took off.
It happened just before 1:30 Friday morning on the feeder of the North Freeway near Parker.
Police said a man in his 20s was riding his skateboard when a driver came off the traffic lanes and hit the skateboarder on the sidewalk.
Police said that they only know that it was a dark-colored vehicle.
They are asking anyone with information to come forward.