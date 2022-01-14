9-year-old Houston girl missing since Thursday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 9-year-old-girl last seen in southeast Houston.Skarlett Deleon, 9, was last seen Thursday, Jan. 13 around 11 p.m. walking southbound from the 12200 block of Pompton.Skarlett is a Hispanic girl, 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue and pink shorts.The child was known to be missing at around 5 a.m. this morning.If you have any information about Skarlett's disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.