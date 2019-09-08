Sister of LA Clippers player suspect in murder of woman found unconscious at casino

TEMECULA, Calif. -- Los Angles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is the brother of one of the women accused of murdering a woman at a resort casino, his aunt confirmed on Saturday, the Press-Enterprise has reported.Kimesha Monae Williams, Leonard's sister, is being held without bail at a correction facility.Afaf Anis Assad, 84, of Long Beach, died Wednesday after being found unconscious in a bathroom at the casino, deputies said.Assad is believed to have been the victim of an assault on Aug. 31, according to Riverside County sheriffs.Authorities arrested two female suspects believed to have been involved in Assad's death.Williams, 35, and Candace Townsel, 39, were arrested and charged with robbery and murder.