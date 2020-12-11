Arts & Entertainment

Hallelujah! 'Sister Act 3' in production with Whoopi Goldberg starring

Whoopi Goldberg will return as Deloris Van Cartier, a singer forced to enter the witness protection program and be relocated as a nun in a convent.
By Sara Spary, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Disney has announced that a third installment of "Sister Act" is in development, with Whoopi Goldberg reprising her starring role nearly three decades after the original film was hailed by audiences worldwide.

"Sister Act 3" will premiere on Disney Plus, the corporation's streaming service, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Goldberg will return as Deloris Van Cartier, a singer forced to enter the witness protection program and be relocated as a nun in a convent.

The 1992 original was a box office hit and won the plaudits of fans. Its sequel, released the following year, received a lukewarm critical reaction and drew in smaller audiences, but both films have retained a cult following since their release.

Influential producer Tyler Perry is signed on to helm the project, Disney said, but no release date was given.

Goldberg first teased a third installment of the franchise in October.

"For a long time they kept saying no-one wanted to see it, and then quite recently it turns out that that may not be true," the actress and TV personality told James Corden.

"People might want to see it. So we're working diligently to figure out how to get the gang together," she added. "Listen -- bad singing, great singing. OK singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"

The film was among a string of projects revealed by Disney on Thursday, set to air across its various TV and movie platforms.

Other titles announced included a TV version of the "Alien" movie franchise, set to air on FX, and "Rangers of the New Republic," a new original series set within the Star Wars Mandalorian universe, that will stream on Disney Plus.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
