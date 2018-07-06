Singer Chris Brown arrested on stage for felony assault in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida --
Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.

The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He's currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chris browncelebrity arrestcelebritymugshotsu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News