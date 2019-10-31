Simpsons meme on social media leads to murder in Pasadena: Police

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death during a fight over a meme making fun of a gang posted to social media, according to police.

A witness told police the meme poked fun at a gang known as the Red Bluff Bloods. Charging documents said the person who posted the meme was challenged to a fight by a member of the gang.

Two opposing groups showed up to a field near the 200 block of Alastair in Pasadena on Oct. 23 and began fighting.

One of the men supporting the person who posted the meme, Jesus Maldonado, was shot and killed by a member of the Red Bluff Bloods, police say.

A video of the fight and witnesses identified the shooter as 19-year old Fabyan Rojas. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Rojas has an extensive criminal history, including a charge for graffiti, theft, public intoxication with three priors and trespassing.

He also had an active warrant for cruelty to animals. A complaint against Rojas said he lit a rabbit on fire. The incident was caught on video, which court records said shows the rabbit running around a yard on fire, squealing and squeaking while people in the background laugh.

Rojas is being held on a $150,000 bond.

