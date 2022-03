CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 31-year-old-man last seen in Austin, Texas on March 5.Timothy J. Perez, 31, was last seen Saturday near the intersection of I-35 and W. Parmer Ln. in Austin.Perez is has shoulder-length, black hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion, and a long beard. It is unknown what clothes Perez was wearing at the time of his disappearance.If you have any information about Perezes' disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000.