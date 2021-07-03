missing person

Silver Alert issued for missing Pearland man

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 67-year-old-man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen earlier this week in Pearland.

Richard Lee Kleman was last seen Friday around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Westminister Road.


Kleman is a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair, hazel eyes and a long gray beard.

Kleman also has a He-Man Battlecat tattoo on his forearm. He was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt and long pants.

He was in a gray 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with a dent on the passenger door with Florida license plates 0034YI.

If you have any information about Kleman's disappearance, call 911 or the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandsafetysearchamber alertsilver alertmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Human remains found in forest preserve ID'd as missing airlines exec
Families of missing Black men plead for more accountability
Laundrie family attorney speaks out after discovery of Brian's remains
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News