Silver Alert issued for missing Pearland man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 67-year-old-man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen earlier this week in Pearland.Richard Lee Kleman was last seen Friday around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Westminister Road.Kleman is a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair, hazel eyes and a long gray beard.Kleman also has a He-Man Battlecat tattoo on his forearm. He was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt and long pants.He was in a gray 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with a dent on the passenger door withIf you have any information about Kleman's disappearance, call 911 or the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.