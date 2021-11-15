missing person

Silver Alert issued for missing 92-year-old last seen Sunday in west Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 92-year-old last seen Sunday evening around the Memorial City Mall area.

According to the alert, police are asking for help in finding 92-year-old Patrick Moore. Moore, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen Sunday at 7 p.m. at 984 S. Gessner.

Moore is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a rust-colored collared shirt with navy blue slacks.

He is said to have a tattoo of an anchor on his left forearm.

Police say Moore was driving a 2013 silver Hyundai Sonata with Texas license plate PH7LCF.

Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetysearchamber alertsilver alertmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Search is on for missing 3-year-old girl in Texas
14-year-old from Dallas area at center of Amber Alert found
Houston church prays for missing 25-year-old's safe return
Fire in QVC warehouse: 1 reportedly missing after massive NC blaze
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Show More
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
More TOP STORIES News