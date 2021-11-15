Silver Alert issued for missing 92-year-old last seen Sunday in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 92-year-old last seen Sunday evening around the Memorial City Mall area.According to the alert, police are asking for help in finding 92-year-old Patrick Moore. Moore, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen Sunday at 7 p.m. at 984 S. Gessner.Moore is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a rust-colored collared shirt with navy blue slacks.He is said to have a tattoo of an anchor on his left forearm.Police say Moore was driving a 2013 silver Hyundai Sonata with Texas license plate PH7LCF.Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 832-394-1840.