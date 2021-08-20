silver alert

Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old last seen north of Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 78-year-old-man last seen early Friday morning in Huntsville.

Officials from the Texas Center for the Missing said John Treadwell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the 60 block of Horseshoe Lake Road.

Treadwell reportedly suffers from both dementia and paranoia, and is in need of his medication.

Treadwell is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green hat and green pants with an unknown shirt color. Officials say was driving a brown 2005 Ford Explorer with Texas plate number HLD 6392.

If you have any information about Treadwell's disappearance, call the Walker County Sheriff's Office at 936-435-8001.
