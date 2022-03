HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 76-year-old-man with dementia last seen Sunday in northwest Houston.James Williams, 76, was last seen Sunday evening in the 6700 block of D S Bailey Lane.Williams is a Black man, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and one blue and one black shoe.If you have any information about Williams' disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.