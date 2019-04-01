Silver Alert issued for missing man diagnosed with cognitive impairment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A silver alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old man last seen Saturday night in Houston.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jorge O. Flores, who was diagnosed with cognitive impairment.Deputies believe he's driving a 2001 Nissan Frontier with Texas license plate GTF2595.If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.