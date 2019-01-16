Silver Alert issued for man with cognitive impairment in San Antonio

There is certain criteria that needs to be met in order for law enforcement to issue a Silver Alert.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man with a cognitive impairment.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, 74-year-old Donald L. Beach has been missing since 3 p.m. Wednesday in San Antonio.

Beach is described as a male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, jeans and dark-colored shoes, and was driving a black 2018 Nissan Frontier with the Texas license plate LHR 1075.

Law enforcement believes Beach, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information on Beach's disappearance, contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.
