Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen Wednesday evening in Richmond

Authorities in Fort Bend County need your help find a missing 87-year-old elderly man out of Richmond.Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office say Gordon Benton Waddell, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, has been missing since Wednesday evening.Waddell is described as a black man, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 230 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an LSW navy blue shirt and khaki shorts. According to deputies, Waddell also has a tattoo of his initials on his left forearm, a missing portion of his right ear and a scar on his lower back.He was last seen at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of FM 2977 in Richmond. Deputies say Waddell was driving a green, 1996 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate 2FTBS.Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.