70-year-old man with Alzheimer's found safe after going missing in Harris County on Friday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A Silver Alert issued for a 70-year-old man with Alzheimer's has been canceled after he was found safe on Sunday, officials said.

The Texas Center for the Missing reported on Saturday that Clarence Toles was last seen in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane in Houston on early Friday morning.

Toles was last seen driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck bearing the Texas license plate GRP6803.