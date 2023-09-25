"Sliders" caught on video attempting to rob woman of her purse while inside her car in Bellaire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cypress mother of two is speaking out after she was targeted in a Little Saigon parking lot in the middle of the day.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Surveillance video shared with ABC13 captured the brazen attack, also known as a "slider crime."

Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the woman, who asked ABC13 to conceal her identity out of concern for her safety, pulled into a strip center off of Bellaire Boulevard near Boone Road.

The video shows a light-colored Nissan sedan pulled behind her after she parked. She said additional footage shows it had circled the lot before her arrival.

A man in a hoodie exited the car and approached her passenger seat while crouching.

He then opened the passenger door and grabbed her purse. After a few seconds of struggle, the suspect gave up and returned to the Nissan, where another suspect, identified as a man, was behind the wheel.

The woman screamed and honked her horn.

"All citizens need just to protect each other," she said.

The woman's car automatically unlocks when she parks, a potentially dangerous feature she hopes her story makes others more aware of.

She asks anyone who recognizes the vehicle or men involved to contact the Houston Police Department.