Help race to save lives in the Darling Dash 10K

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 invites you to run with us on Sunday to help the As One Foundation end sports-related sickle cell deaths.

For more than 10 years, As One has been the only nonprofit organization in the United States educating student-athletes, coaches, teachers, and parents about the effects of Sickle Cell Trait.

RELATED: Sickle cell trait: What every athlete needs to know

On Sunday, the foundation is hosting its biggest event of the year, making the sprint a 10K to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

The 2020 Darling Dash Memorial 10k/5k/1k Race for Sickle Cell Trait presented by UT Physicians will start at 8 a.m. in Stude Park, located at 1031 Stude Street in Houston.

You can register to run at www.AsOneFoundation.org. Use code ABC13Discount for $6 off at checkout.

"I started this foundation to honor my brother's memory by educating others about his death from SCT," said former Houston Texan Devard Darling, founder of As One Foundation. "Over the past 10 years, we've been able to not only educate people, but we've also provided free sickle cell screenings across Houston and the nation."

Darling said the funds raised from this year's event will help fund the foundation's Operation Hydration, which emphasizes safety among young athletes and coaches on the field.

ABC13 is proud to serve as the official media sponsor of the 2020 Darling Dash Memorial 10K.
