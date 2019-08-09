3 siblings overcome by waves while swimming in La Porte: Sheriff

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities responded to reports of four juveniles who possibly went beyond a water safety buoy and were overcome by waves.
At least one of the victims resurfaced but the search continues for three others, who are believed to be siblings, the sheriff said.
1-@HCSOTexas Park Units are our at Sylvan Beach Dr (LaPorte). Four juveniles were swimming, possibly went beyond a water safety buoy, and were overcome by a waves. Tides & rip currents are strong. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7VTJAXaVpk— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 9, 2019
2-One of them resurfaced & is being treated by EMS. Three others (ages 7-11-13) have not resurfaced and yet to be located. Juveniles are said to be siblings. An active search is underway by multiple agencies. Praying for a good outcome. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 9, 2019