3 siblings overcome by waves while swimming in La Porte: Sheriff

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- An active search is underway for three kids at Sylvan Beach Drive in La Porte.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities responded to reports of four juveniles who possibly went beyond a water safety buoy and were overcome by waves.

At least one of the victims resurfaced but the search continues for three others, who are believed to be siblings, the sheriff said.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la portedrowningwater rescueswimmingwater search
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after shooter opens fire on I-10 at Federal
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
New lead in murder of woman at Tomball garage sale
Ambulance delayed to emergency after train blocks intersection
Texas' last known Pearl Harbor survivor dead at 96
Players' Weekend: Astros to wear nickname jerseys in late August
Jury acquits ex-Harris County deputy in killing of unarmed man
Show More
Woman kicked off flight over vomit complaint sues for $55M
Girl pinned under SUV when grandma crashes into Popeyes
Texans vs. Packers: What to expect in the preseason opener
Packers and Texans fans begin preparations for preseason game
This school district is first in Houston area to have 4-day week
More TOP STORIES News