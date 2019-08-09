3 siblings overcome by waves while swimming in La Porte: Sheriff

1-@HCSOTexas Park Units are our at Sylvan Beach Dr (LaPorte). Four juveniles were swimming, possibly went beyond a water safety buoy, and were overcome by a waves. Tides & rip currents are strong. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7VTJAXaVpk — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 9, 2019

2-One of them resurfaced & is being treated by EMS. Three others (ages 7-11-13) have not resurfaced and yet to be located. Juveniles are said to be siblings. An active search is underway by multiple agencies. Praying for a good outcome. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 9, 2019

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- An active search is underway for three kids at Sylvan Beach Drive in La Porte.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities responded to reports of four juveniles who possibly went beyond a water safety buoy and were overcome by waves.At least one of the victims resurfaced but the search continues for three others, who are believed to be siblings, the sheriff said.