Shuttle bus flips over after accident with SUV near Bush Intercontinental Airport

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An airport shuttle bus was flipped on its side Sunday night after an accident with an SUV.

The accident happened near Bush Intercontinental Airport at Lee Road and Will Clayton Boulevard.

Houston fire department says the SUV with five passengers ran through a stop sign and t-boned the Fast Park shuttle.

They say both vehicles flipped multiple times.

Six people were transported by paramedics to area hospitals.

Fortunately, HFD says all are expected to survive.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonairport newscar crashcar accidentbus crashbush intercontinental airportbus accident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
83 people rescued from paddlewheel boat in Lake Conroe
Splendora ISD officer's door vandalized with swastika symbol and "pig"
Houston man survives Dorian on Bahamian island
Boys sell "Watt-a-sized" lemonade to go to Texans game
Time to get caught up! Here's a recap of everything you missed this weekend.
Couple accused spending $120K from accidental deposit
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Show More
2-year-old boy suffers brain swelling in red light crash
Rain chances return as we head into the work week
After mass shootings, hundreds urge TX Gov. to take action
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
Lithium batteries may have caused fatal boat fire, diver says
More TOP STORIES News