Shots fired at HPD officers by man as mother rolls out of car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman believed to be his mother are in custody after gunfire was exchanged with police officers early Thursday in southeast Houston.

It began with an attempted traffic stop in the 4000 block of Yellowstone Blvd. in the Greater OST/South Union neighborhood around 3:15 a.m.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a burned out headlight when the doors opened and a woman rolled out onto the ground, according to Houston police chief Art Acevedo. The suspected shooter also rolled out of the car before opening fire.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo speaks about what happened
The woman did a tuck and roll maneuver to escape the vehicle when a man believed to be her son started firing at officers, police chief Art Acevedo said.



Several shots were exchanged before the man took off on foot, according to Acevedo. He was later found hiding underneath a car around 15 minutes later.

The woman is the 37-year-old suspect's mother, Acevedo said.

No one was struck by the gunfire and no one was hurt.

