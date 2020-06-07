Shots fired in direction of HPD substation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone fired shots at a Houston Police Department's southeast substation Sunday morning, according to Chief Art Acevedo.It happened on Mykawa Road around 12:45 a.m.Investigators said some officers reported hearing around 50 or 60 shots coming from a wooded area south of the station.K-9 units and air support were called to try to find the shooter but were unsuccessful.Investigators also said they heard shots from what sounded like a rifle and some pistols."They were shooting in the direction of the station. You can hear the bullets that close. Not clear if they were shooting at the officers or if they could even see the officer. They may have just been shooting in the direction of the station," said Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards.There were no reports of any injuries, and no damage was reported to the substation or any patrol vehicles.