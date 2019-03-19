Shots fired at Houston Can Academy

Police searching for suspect after shots fired at Houston Can Academy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say they are searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday morning at the Houston Can Academy.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 3401 Hardy Street around 8:25 a.m.

Police say a man was dropping his girlfriend off at the school. The brother of the girlfriend arrived at the school and the boyfriend fired at him.

No injuries have been reported, but the suspect remains at large.



This is developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
