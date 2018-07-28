Shots fired and driver stabbed during road rage incident in Montgomery County

A road rage incident ended with a driver being stabbed and multiple shots fired in Montgomery County. (KTRK)

Deputies in Montgomery County are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a driver stabbing another and several bullets fired.

Authorities say the disturbance began after one vehicle struck another while traveling along IH-45.


Both drivers exited their vehicles to check the damage when one of the drivers stabbed the other, according to a tweet from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.


The stabbed driver proceeded to retrieve a firearm and fired several bullets into the other vehicle.

MCSO says the investigation is ongoing.
