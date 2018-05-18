'More shots fired' Listen to dispatch audio of chaos during Santa Fe shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Broadcastify recording of officers responding to school shooting (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect was arrested Friday after a shooting inside Santa Fe High School that authorities confirm killed 10 people and injured at least 10 others, including a police officer.

"More shots fired, additional shots fired" were the words heard on the police scanners shortly before 8 a.m.

As authorities were dispatched to the scene, the calls intensified. "We're coming up to the front door," officials said. "We've got shots fired right now, guys."

According to law enforcement agencies, the suspected shooter appears to be a student.

Listen to the terrifying moments recorded in the call above as the shooting unfolded.

MORE: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe High School shooting
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingactive shooterSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News