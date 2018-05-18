SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --A suspect was arrested Friday after a shooting inside Santa Fe High School that authorities confirm killed 10 people and injured at least 10 others, including a police officer.
"More shots fired, additional shots fired" were the words heard on the police scanners shortly before 8 a.m.
As authorities were dispatched to the scene, the calls intensified. "We're coming up to the front door," officials said. "We've got shots fired right now, guys."
According to law enforcement agencies, the suspected shooter appears to be a student.
