SHOPPING

California company now sells ultra-pure luxury ice

EMBED </>More Videos

You can now purchase ice cubes free of all minerals, additives and other pollutants typically found in homemade and store-bought ice at a luxury price.

By
Most people head to the corner supermarket to pick up a 10-pound bag of ice for two bucks, simply because it's quick and convenient. Well now, some people are willing to pay hundreds of dollars for the frozen H2O.

A California-based company, Glace Luxury Ice, is looking to turn any drink into a high-quality, top- dollar drink. All you have to do is add some pristine, pricey ice cubes.

The product, "Glace Ice," vows to come free of all minerals, additives and other pollutants typically found in homemade and store-bought ice. The spheres and cubes are shipped priority overnight and already frozen packaged in dry ice. The resealable pouch helps keep odors and the world's impurities out.

The luxury ice comes, of course, with a luxury price. Fifty cubes will cost $325.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingicedrinkingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Celeb makeup artist greets screaming fans at opening of Morphe
Pearland's Coupon Queen could help you save big on groceries
Asian grocery paradise Z. Tao makes its debut in Katy
More Shopping
Top Stories
Former altar boy claims priest abused him while in seminary
Students walk out of Wheatley High School
Lockout lifted at Crosby HS after potential threat
Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'
8th grader arrested with gun at school in Baytown
Officer seen taking pic of woman's backside at Drake show
Person killed by METRORail train while crossing tracks
Cy-Fair ISD cop trainee allegedly raped girl multiple times
Show More
Tropical disturbance could develop in the Gulf next week
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
Fortnite can be as addictive as heroin, health experts say
Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit
More News