Where you can get $1 clothing in Houston this weekend

Tax-free weekend is upon us and there's a jaw dropping sale to tell you about.Tri-City Churches Resale Shop in Stafford is hosting a "Back-To-School Dollar Day" sale.All of their clothing is $1 and there's no tax. They have racks and racks of gently worn clothing in mint condition. Some clothes still have tags.Whether you're back-to-school shopping or upgrading your wardrobe, this is 100 percent guilt-free shopping."All the proceeds from our sales go directly to serve East Fort Bend Ministry," said Jackie Martinez, shop manager for Tri-City Resale.The sale is Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The store is located at 425 Stafford Run Road.All clothing will be $1, but they also have amazing furniture at great prices. There are mini refrigerators for $25 and lamps are available for under $10 dollars.