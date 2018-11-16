Whataburger adds glass ornaments to their holiday list

The ornaments are inspired by the stickers used to mark your custom hamburgers. Each of the glass balls features word like "ketchup," "no tomato," "jalapeno" and more.
Fans of the fast-food restaurant can purchase a six-pack of the ornaments for $27 on their website.
If you missed out on the Whataburger Christmas sweaters earlier this week, this may be a way to redeem yourself.
